The show followed neighbors Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble in their teenage years as girlfriend/boyfriend. The episodes were set mainly in the duo's activities at Bedrock High School in the prehistoric town of Bedrock with their friends Moonrock, Penny, Wiggy, Cindy and her boyfriend Fabian, Bad Luck Schleprock, and a motorcycle gang called the Bronto Bunch. Fred, Wilma, Barney, and Betty were also featured on the show in supporting roles.