The Penguins of Madagascar

While the main characters Alex, Marty, Gloria, and Melman are still relaxing in Africa (after the events of Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa), the four penguins: Skipper (the leader of the group), Kowalski (the smartest of the group), Private (the youngest) and Rico (the craziest), have returned to New York City in Central Park Zoo. The Penguins will rule the roost at their Central Park Zoo home, doing secret missions in the heart of New York City. At times their secret missions beckon them to venture out of the zoo. Just as the team thinks it has its urban acreage under control, a new neighbor moves in next door: Julien, King of the Lemurs (who has come to New York in some way). Now the penguins must compete against him for the supreme leader of Central Park Zoo.