Welcome to The People's Choice guide at TV Tome. Socrates 'Sock' Miller, a Bureau of Fish and Wildlife ornithologist, is elected city councilman of Barkerville, a California housing development. Sock secretly marries his girlfriend Mandy and they then try to hide the marriage from her father, the Mayor. In addition, Sock has an unusual basset hound named Cleopatra (Cleo to her friends) who can talk and comment on her master's actions.