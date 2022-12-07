The Perfect Home

Not Available

With a housing crisis looming, the government has announced that 1 million hew homes are to be built. After exposing how our social status can affect our health and well being with Status Anxiety, Philosopher Alain de Botton now turns his attention towards housing and in seeking alternate solutions, he discovers how environment affects us. Calling for a revival in aesthetic values, he investigates different styles of modern design in the Netherlands, Japan and the Middle East. Based on his book, "The Achitecture of Happiness".