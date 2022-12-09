Not Available

The Perfect Insider

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Due to Professor Kita’s suggestion, student Moe Nishinosono (Emi Takei) and Associate Professor Sohei Saikawa (Gou Ayano) head to Professor Kita’s research institute. There, various experiments have been conducted in a low temperature research room. During the night a murder takes place. Two graduate students are found dead in the low temperature research room. How did the killer enter the closed research room and how did the killer leave the room?

Cast

Go AyanoSohei Saikawa
Emi TakeiMoe Nishinosono
Yukiyoshi OzawaHokuto Kita
Akari HayamiShiki Magata
Shigeyuki TotsugiDaisuke Ukai
Erena MizusawaMomoko Kunieda

Images