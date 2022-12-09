The Perfect Insider (2015)

The story of the original novel revolves around Souhei Saikawa, a member of the Saikawa Research Lab. On a vacation held for the lab, he meets Moe Nishinosono, the daughter of his mentor, who joins the group on their vacation despite not being a part of the lab. After meeting each other, the two end up finding a corpse. The two work together to solve the mysteries of what becomes a serial murder case.
|Yasuyuki Kase
|Sohei Saikawa
|Atsumi Tanezaki
|Moe Nishinosono
|Ibuki Kido
|Shiki Magata
|Yui Horie
|Gidou Setsuko
|Taishi Murata
|Hamanaka Fukashi
|Atsushi Imaruoka
|Hasebe Satoshi
