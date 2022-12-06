Not Available

Welcome to The Perry Como Show guide at TV Tome. Perry Como's first series, "The Chesterfield Supper Club" ran on NBC from December 24,1948 through June 4, 1950. His second series, "The Perry Como Show," aired on CBS from October 2, 1950 through June 24, 1955. He moved back to NBC on September 12, 1955 when he took over "The Kraft Music Hall." The Kraft series lasted through June 12, 1963. From 1963 through 1967, Como continued his association with Kraft by doing "Kraft Music Hall" specials. He then did many holiday specials until 1993.