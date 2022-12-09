The Person I Love

Not Available

Yoon Seok Joo is a producer who abandons his common law wife, Seo Young, to attain success. They have a daughter together but he later betrays Seo Young when he marries a rich man’s daughter, Lee Jung Min. Lee Sang Min is an owner of a film company and is a new film director. He is also Jung Min’s half brother. Sang Min will be a rival to Seok Joo in work and in love for Seo Young. Yoon Hyun Joo lost her dad at a young age and went through serious hardships and became a successful architect and is Seok Joo’s sister. This drama is also about the lives of five siblings.