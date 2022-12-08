Not Available

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

J.C.Staff

The school romantic comedy revolves around a second-year high school student named Sorata Kanda who lives in Sakurasou, the dormitory for problem children at Sorata's school. One day, Mashiro Shiina—a cute girl who happens to be also a cosmopolitan, brilliant artist—moves into Sakurasou. Sorata thinks to himself that he should protect Mashiro from the weirdos at Sakurasou, but Mashiro has a surprising secret: she has no idea how to take care of herself. She gets lost if she goes out, and her room is a complete mess. Sorata's dorm mates designate him as the "master" of Mashiro, and thus, an ordinary boy and a brilliant girl must live like "a master and his pet."

Cast

Yoshitsugu MatsuokaSorata Kanda (voice)
Ai KayanoMashiro Shiina (voice)
Mari NakatsuNanami Aoyama
Natsumi TakamoriMisaki Kamiigusa (voice)
Takahiro SakuraiJin Mitaka (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images