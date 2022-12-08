Not Available

THE PETROL AGE, a four part series, presented by Paul McGann is blazing a trail to the Sky Atlantic HD schedule. Fronted by Paul McGann, The Petrol Age tells the absorbing story of British motoring across the ages, through the iconic cars and incredible personalities that helped establish the UK as a major driving force in global motoring. Each of the four programmes will focus on one aspect of British motoring: Speed; Glamour; Icons and Trail Blazers. In each, presenter Paul McGann will explore a key story that ties in with the episodes’ central theme, as well as creating a wider picture for the viewer via archive footage, visits to some of the nations’ most impressive motoring museums, and interviews. Speaking about his involvement in the series Paul said: "I'm thrilled to be part of Sky Atlantic HD’s THE PETROL AGE. It promises to be something of a personal journey of discovery into our national love of cars, our spirit of invention and design, our sense of adventure and competitiveness and our fascination with beauty. And I might even get to drive some classics!" Clare Handford, commissioner for the show, said: “I am very excited about THE PETROL AGE which is my first order for Sky Atlantic HD. Paul McGann will take us on a revved up ride through the very best of British motoring, from the most glamorous and iconic cars we've ever produced, to the superfast hybrids we are creating today. It’s a unique way to look at British innovation over the last 100 years.” Executive Producer for Bigger Pictures Darren Bender added: “For me this series is a celebration of how cars have changed our landscape and our way of life beyond recognition, as well as inspiring love, envy, admiration and joy for millions of us. We also hope to show viewers the fundamental role Britain and our heroic innovators have played in the evolution of the petrol car.”