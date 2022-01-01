The Phoenix and the Carpet (1997)

Not Available

Previously adapted for British television in 1976, Edith Nesbit's 1904 children's novel The Phoenix and the Carpet was again brought to the small screen by the BBC beginning November 16, 1997. The plot remained the same, with five Victorian-era children coming into possession of an enchanted carpet and a magical egg, which hatched into a garrulous Phoenix. David Suchet of Poirot fame was heard as the Phoenix's voice this time out. Dramatized by Helen Creswell, this version of The Phoenix and the Carpet ran for six 30-minute episodes.