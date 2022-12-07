Not Available

The Pillars of the Earth

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Studio

Scott Free Productions

Set against a backdrop of war, religious strife and power struggles which tears lives and families apart. In that time, there rises a magnificent Cathedral in Kingsbridge. Against the backdrop, love-stories entwine: Tom, the master builder, Aliena, the noblewoman, the sadistic Lord William, Philip, the prior of Kingsbridge, Jack, the artist in stone work and Ellen, the woman from the forest who casts a curse. At once, this is a sensuous and enduring love story and an epic that shines with the fierce spirit of a passionate age.

Cast

Robert BathurstPercy Hamleigh
Donald SutherlandEarl Bartholomew
Matthew MacfadyenPrior Phillip
Rufus SewellTom Builder
Ian McShaneWaleran Bigod
Eddie RedmayneJack Jackson

