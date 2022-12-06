Long before the FBI and the Secret Service, the Pinkerton’s National Detective Agency was the most feared law enforcement organization in the land. Experts of undercover operative and masters of disguise, no one ever saw them coming. Set in a young America still reeling from the Civil War, The Pinkertons is an action-adventure detective series that follows Allan PInkerton, his son, William, and America’s first female detective, Kate Warne, as they solve crimes throughout the “Wild West” of the 1860s.
|Martha MacIsaac
|Kate Warne
|Ray Strachan
|John Bell
|Jacob Blair
|William Pinkerton
|David Brown
|Sheriff Logan
|Jennifer Pudavick
|Annalee Webb
