Long before the FBI and the Secret Service, the Pinker­ton’s National Detective Agency was the most feared law enforcement organization in the land. Experts of undercover operative and masters of disguise, no one ever saw them coming. Set in a young America still reeling from the Civil War, The Pinkertons is an action-adventure detective series that follows Allan PInkerton, his son, William, and America’s first female detective, Kate Warne, as they solve crimes throughout the “Wild West” of the 1860s.