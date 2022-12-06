Not Available

Welcome to The Pitts guide at TV Tome. The Pitts is brought to you by former writers/producers- Mike Scully & Julie Thacker- of The Simpsons. From FOX.com: THE PITTS -- "Life is a bowl full of cherries, but you can't have the cherries without the Pitts". What must life be like for The Pitts? Psychotic nannies trying to steal your family...zombie Indians who want your house off their sacred burial ground...dinosaurs who ruin your island vacation... These are the types of problems faced every week by the world's most disaster-prone family, THE PITTS. The Pitts are an average American family, dealing with life's little problems -- but when you're a Pitt, there's no such thing as a little problem. Bob Pitt (Dylan Baker), is a good-natured guy who thinks his family just has a little more bad luck than most -- like the Kennedys without the great looks or the millions of dollars. No matter what horrible tragedy befalls the family, Bob figures things could always be worse. E