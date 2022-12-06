Not Available

Set in the luxurious confines of an exclusive UK poker haven, The Poker Lounge combines intimacy and style with high-stakes action, as six players battle it out for a cool $120,000 each week. With a $20,000 buy-in, each winner-take-all tournament brings together the top players and brightest personalities from the poker circuit. Experience the cut and thrust of friendly banter that is such an integral part of the live game, while expert commentary provides insight as the cards fall.