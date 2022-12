Not Available

2005 World Series of Poker champ Joe Hachem hosts this series that sees eleven Australians compete against each other for the chance to win $100,000 and travel the world competing in the world's largest tournaments as Joe's protege. Over eight weeks, four female and seven male competitors dive with sharks, walk high wires and face off against a Secret Service trained "Human Lie Detector". Poker strategist Lee Nelson helps judge the contestants' performance.