The Polar Bear Family & Me

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan follows a wild polar bear family over three seasons, something no one has done before. Gordon and arctic survival experts travel by boat to far flung Svalbard. They manage to find a polar bear birth den and meet mother Lyra and her cubs Miki and Luca as they emerge from their den. Little is known about the family life of polar bears because no one has been able to follow them this closely before. Gordon helps scientists fit Lyra with a tracking collar and takes on the mission of living with this remarkable bear family. To help him observe the polar bears Gordon tests a 'bear proof' filming hide - the 'Ice Cube' and gets closer to polar bears than anyone has ever done before.