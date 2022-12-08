Not Available

The Police Tapes is a 1977 documentary about a police precinct in the South Bronx. Filmmakers Alan and Susan Raymond spent three months in 1976 riding along with patrol officers in the 44th Precinct of the South Bronx, which had the highest crime rate in New York City. They produced about 40 hours of videotape that they edited into a 90-minute documentary It won two Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award and a DuPont-Columbia University Award for Broadcast Journalism and became an influence on later television and film dramas.