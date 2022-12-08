Not Available

Following the success of The Politically Incorrect Parenting Show , comes the next series from clinical psychologist Nigel Latta, as he focusing on the hormone-filled, angst-ridden world of the teenager. The Politically Incorrect Guide To Teenagers blends Nigel's irreverent and provocative approach to parenthood, with sound and informed parenting advice based on his 20 years work with New Zealand families. Are teenagers today that much more problematic than we were? How did our parents just get on with it yet we worry about every last little thing? Why do modern teenagers seem to think that the world really does revolve around them? And should parents worry about the technology they use, from social networking sites to non-stop texting. Nigel ponders these questions and more. In this fast-paced, entertaining mixture of live stage show, animation, documentary, sketches and some choice archive from 'the good old days', Nigel peels back the layers of silliness which have gradually sucked a lot of the fun out of childhood, and have layered guilt on parents whilst at the same time destroying our confidence in our basic ability to grow happy, healthy kids.