The Pool Master

Not Available

POOL MASTER extraordinaire Anthony Archer-Wills is distinguished for being the best in the world for what he does - designing and delivering the ultimate swimming experience. A master designer and sculptor, Archer-Wills creates pools to look as though they were formed by nature's hand more than 1,000 years ago. In each episode of POOL MASTER, Archer-Wills connects to the spirit of each house and its grounds to complement his pool design, and then, he goes on a 'stone hunt' in search of the perfect natural rock for the project. Once the client's dream swimming pool is fulfilled, cameras share the inaugural swim. These are not your everyday swimming holes!