All teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different.
|Auli'i Cravalho
|Jos Cleary-Lopez
|Toni Collette
|Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez
|John Leguizamo
|Rob Lopez
|Toheeb Jimoh
|Tunde Ojo
|Ria Zmitrowicz
|Roxy Monke
|Zrinka Cvitešić
|Tatiana Moskalev
