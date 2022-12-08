The Power of Destiny

Not Available

This story begins when young Ivan returns with his mother, Alicia, to Alamos, Sonora. His father, Juan Jaime, a wealthy landowner, does not recognize him as his son and rejects him. Alicia is forced to accept a job as a servant for the Lomelí Curiel family. At the home of the Curiels, Ivan helps the family and continues to study until he is 19. Meanwhile, Maripaz Lomelí Curiel, 18, returns home after having studied abroad. Ivan is immediately attracted to her and she ends up pregnant. After a series of unfortunate events Ivan is mistakenly accused of murder and decides to cross illegally into the United States. He goes to Los Angeles and meets Anthony McGuire, who later arranges to adopt him. Anthony encourages Ivan to return to Mexico with him, not only for business but also to face his past.