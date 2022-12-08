Not Available

The Power of the Force Girls is a multimedia mash-up parody created by artist Lin Zy. Infusing several of her childhood icons, Lin Zy has forged a new cartoon that merges a kaleidoscope of zany characters and fast-paced action set to pulse-pounding music with comedic timing. “The whole concept of the ‘Girls’ began with the idea of mixing two of my favorite universes.” Observes Lin Zy, “I started to wonder what would happen if George Lucas (Star Wars, Indiana Jones) and Craig McCracken (Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Labrotory) fell in love and had a baby, creatively-speaking.” Adding a pinch of other childhood fangirl inspirations, Lin Zy reassembled other influences, including a dash of Ninja Turtles and Sailor Moon, to create a formula that would be come The Power of the Force Girls.