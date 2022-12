Not Available

Blossom now holds several advanced degrees, but has become anxious and reclusive due to her repressed superhero trauma, and is struggling to become a leader once again. Meanwhile, Bubbles is the same sparkling character as she was as a kid, and is initially more interested in recapturing her fame by becoming a superhero again. As for Buttercup, she's left her rebellious exterior behind and has spent her adulthood shedding her superhero identity to live an anonymous life.