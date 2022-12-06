The Powers of Matthew Star

Not Available

Quadris, twelve light years across the galaxy from Earth. It was home for us until an intergalactic armada conquered it. I fought by the royal family's side, but in vain. Even their remarkable powers weren't enough. The Crown Prince and I escaped to the nearest planet on which we could survive and further his powers in order to some day return to free his people. -- D'Hai/Walt Shepherd (portrayed by Lou Gossett, Jr.) Matthew Star (PETER BARTON) may very well have been the ultimate foreign exchange student”he didn't come from another country, he came from another planet. The brooding alien dreamboat was forced to leave his home planet of Quadris as