The Practice

  • Drama

The Practice focused on the law firm of Robert Donnell and Associates (later becoming Donnell, Young, Dole, & Frutt, and ultimately Young, Frutt, & Berluti). Plots typically featured the firm's involvement in various high-profile criminal and civil cases that often mirror current events. Conflict between legal ethics and personal morality was a recurring theme. Some episodes contained light comedy. Kelley claimed that he conceived the show as something of a rebuttal to L.A. Law (for which he wrote) and its romanticized treatment of the American legal system and legal proceedings.

Cast

Steve HarrisEugene Young
Camryn ManheimEllenor Frutt
Michael BadaluccoJimmy Berluti
Jessica CapshawJamie Stringer
James SpaderAlan Shore
Rhona MitraTara Wilson

