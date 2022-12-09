Not Available

Oxygen Media dances to the beat of its own drum with the uplifting, inspiring and amusing new docu-series The Prancing Elites Project. This African American, gay and non-gender conforming dance team comprised of Adrian Clemons, Kentrell Collins, Kareem Davis, Jerel Maddox, and Timothy Smith is challenging societal norms while overcoming several obstacles with passion and humor on their journey to be their authentic selves. The series delves into the personal lives of these five best friends in Mobile, Alabama as they fight to be accepted in the female dominated dance culture of J-Setting.