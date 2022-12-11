Not Available

The Presidents is a 2005 American documentary television series about the history of each President of the United States of America, narrated by Edward Herrmann. The show documents each of the Presidents in the union, starting with George Washington, following a chronological order up until Barack Obama. Each President's segment begins with the narrator giving a brief dossier about each one, from their political affiliation, family, and notable traits. The show then highlights the history behind each presidency, linking each one to the following.