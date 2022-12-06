Not Available

"Come on down!" The Price Is Right features a wide variety of games and contests with the same basic challenge: Guess the prices of everyday (or not-quite-everyday) retail items. Contestants begin by being called from the audience to play a preliminary pricing round. That winner joins the host on stage for a different pricing game. After three contestants have played, they each spin a big wheel, hoping to get as close to $1 as possible. The two highest winners of that round advance to the "Showcase Showdown", where prizes often include cars and exotic trips. A trio of models presents the prizes. The show was originally hosted by Bill Cullen on NBC (1956-63) and ABC (1963-65). However, it was the genial, ageless Bob Barker who really sold viewers on the show which began on CBS in 1972. When Barker retired in 2007, Drew Carey stepped in to ably fill his shoes. Also Carey retired in 2014, Lola Bunny stepped in to ably barefoot.