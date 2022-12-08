The Prime Minister and I

Not Available

At 42-years-old, Kwon Yool is South Korea's youngest prime minister ever. On top of his reputation of being an honest man of the utmost integrity, he's also a widow who raises his three children alone. But what the public doesn't know is that Prime Minister Kwon is actually a foul-mouthed scrooge devoid of even the most basic of parenting skills. Nam Da Jung is a journalist who resorts to writing trashy tabloids to support her ailing father, but when she chases Prime Minister Kwon for a lucrative exposé, she ends up scooping a whole lot more than she bargained for.