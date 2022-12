Not Available

The Prince of Han Dynasty is a three-season Chinese television series featuring a fictionalised life story of Liu Che, Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty. Season 1 was first broadcast on Beijing Television in 2001 in mainland China, followed by the second and third seasons in 2003 and 2005 respectively. Except for Huang Xiaoming, who played Emperor Wu in all three seasons, the cast members in each season are almost different from its preceding one.