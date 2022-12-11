The Prince Who Turns into a Frog

Not Available

Lookpat is a smart girl who made up a legend about a frog ghost to save their fallen resort business, which is the primary income of the people living in Chuen Chiva, her home town. Unknown to Lookpat and others, the land was already mortgaged to a real estate company managed by Kin a cold-hearted, calm, and strict businessman. Kin creates a secret plan to expose the frog legend and build a high-end luxury resort in Chuen Chiva. However, due to an unexpected accident, he lost his memory and became very kind and warm-hearted. Can Lookpat make Kin forgive the lies? Will the people of Chuen Chiva be saved? Ultimately, will Kin and Lookpat be able to get an ending that they deserve?