Not Available

The Princes of Malibu is the story of two lazy brothers, Brandon and Brody Jenner - the sons of Olympian Bruce Jenner and songwriter Linda Thompson - who are on permanent vacation in music legend David Foster's house. Now living with their their stepfather (Foster) and their mother, the boys… More use David's property whenever they feel like it, and do many things - some unintential, most otherwise - to annoy David. Although their mother, Linda, thinks her sons can do no wrong, David forces the freeloaders pay rent in order to continue living in his 22-acre mansion, Casablanca. To get the money, Brandon and Brody do all sorts of things, including washing cars, creating a drive-in movie theater on David's front lawn, and working at Target. Oh, the life of luxury is gone for the brothers - and a life of sanity is slowly going away for David Foster. The Princes of Malibu debuted in July on the Fox network, but was later yanked off of the schedule due to low ratings before the third episode aired. The remaining four episodes will be aired on The Fox Reality Network starting the weekend of July 31st. The series is executive produced by Gary R. Benz, Brant Pinvidic, and Spencer Pratt, and comes from GRB Entertainment.