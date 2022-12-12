The Private School

Not Available

The action takes place in the Moscow region in an old noble estate, built almost 200 years ago by Scherbatov nobleman. After the October Socialist Revolution and until the end of World War II, the manor was empty. From 1945 to 1953 a special reception center for children of “enemies of the people” was located here. Then from 1953 to 1980, orphanage No. 8 began to work there. After its closure, the manor was again empty for exactly 20 years. At the end of 1999, the building was bought out under a private elite boarding school, in which the action unfolds today. The series tells about the life of students and teachers of the elite boarding school "Logos", located in the old estate of Shcherbatov nobleman in the midst of a gloomy, but picturesque forest. In their closed world, all experiences are much more acute than in ordinary school life. In the story, throughout the series, there are eleven main characters. In the course of the plot, it turns out that each of them has its own secrets and skeletons in the closet.