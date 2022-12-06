The Prize - The Epic Quest for Oil, Money and Power

Not Available

The panoramic history of the largest, riskiest, most lucrative industry in the world...oil. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by author Daniel Yergin. Shot on location in Azerbaijan, Egypt, England, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Mexico, Russia, Scotland, Turkey, and the United States, the series features fascinating characters, archival footage, and interviews with the people who shaped the oil industry. Yergin appears on camera throughout the series to discuss oil's impact on politics, economics, and the environment.