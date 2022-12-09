The Proud Twins (2005)

Not Available

The Proud Twins is a Chinese-Hong Kong television series directed by Wong Jing, starring Dicky Cheung, Nicholas Tse, Fan Bingbing, and Yuan Quan. The series is adapted from Gu Long's novel Juedai Shuangjiao. It was first broadcast in 2004 in mainland China. The legendary twin brothers! Xiao Yu Er (Dicky Cheung), raised by The Ten Villains, attempts to uncover the mystery of his family in a gathering for martial arts masters, without knowing that his long lost twin brother Hua Wu Que (Nicholas Tse) is also there… The story of Handsome Siblings has appeared on silver and TV screens in a great many unforgettable versions under different titles such as The Perfect Twins. Different versions of this martial arts classic have featured famous artists from Shek Sau, Hugo Ng, Tony Leung, and Andy Lau to Jimmy Lin and Alec Su in the most recent Taiwanese TV series.