A terrific new series of drama pilots starts on Sky Living tonight, showcasing some of British TV’s finest female writers and actors. The Psychopath Next Door, which kicks the whole thing off, is wickedly ­entertaining. Written by Julie ­Rutterford (­Shameless), it stars Anna Friel as an absurdly ­glamorous psychiatrist called Dr Eve Wright. Wearing too much lipstick is only the least of her crimes as she sets out to make life as miserable as possible for one of her new neighbours on the UK’s ­equivalent of Wisteria Lane.