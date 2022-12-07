Not Available

The Queen in 3D

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The incredible story of young film makers Bob Angell and Arthur Wooster, as they experimented with the technology of the future, using a pioneering 3D camera rig to film a remarkable 3D colour newsreel they named 'Royal Review'. Their incredible footage includes the Queen attending a variety of Royal engagements in the weeks leading up to and after the Coronation in 1953: a very Royal Epson Derby in which the Queen's own horse competed; a trip down the Thames on the Royal Barge; a visit to Edinburgh; and the glittering Coronation Procession itself, with the Queen in her golden coach making her way to and from Westminster Abbey.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images