Not Available

(From Wikipedia) "The Queen of Jhansi" (Hindi: Jhansi ki Rani) is an Indian historical drama based on the life of Lakshmi Bai, the Rani of Jhansi. The series was directed by Jitendra Srivastava and written by Rajesh Saksham, Ila Dutta Bedi, Malavika Asthana and Mairaj Zaidi. It premiered on 18 August 2009 on Zee TV with Ulka Gupta playing Queen Lakshmi Bai. On 8 June 2010, the story moved on several years and Kratika Sengar portrayed the Queen from there on. The show's last episode aired on 19 June 2011.