The Queen of SOP II

Not Available

Zheng Shuang plays a pair of identical twins born to a rich family, but one of them is switched out by a poor mother who wants her dying daughter to get medical treatment. The older twin and the poor woman's daughter are raised as fraternal twins, while the younger identical twin is raised by the poor woman. After the girls grow up, the older twin is in love with an ordinary man that her mother disapproves of, played by Zhang Han and she elopes to be with him. She dies in a car accident and the rich mother happens to see her real other daughter and makes a deal with her - pretend to be the dead twin and the rich mother will pay for the poor mother's medical treatment, not knowing that they are in fact real mother-daughter.