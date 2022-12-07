Not Available

The Quiz Show features tormented characters in twelve episodes, with one common thread – the mysterious relationship between the deviant Producer and enigmatic Host of The Quiz Show. The Producer and the Host are both introduced in each episode in a dark asylum, the Producer look-ing put-together and strong, the Host ill-looking and without his memory. This short opening flashes into the dream-like set of “The Quiz Show.” Each week a new contestant comes to play on the game show – little do they know that a dark secret deep within their past will be tested throughout the game. Each contestant highlights one of the Seven Deadly Sins – pride, gluttony, wrath, greed, sloth, lust and envy. They hide their public image behind an unforgivable sin they have committed. As they are asked questions from the Host, seven questions in total, the contestants are slowly forced to reveal details of their sins – will they lie under the pressure, or will the truth of their irremissible acts set them free? --NTV