Take ten celebrity speed demons, two of Formula One’s biggest stars, one of the world’s most famous race tracks plus 24/7 camera coverage, and high octane action is guaranteed. In a competition that isn’t for the faint-hearted, racing legends David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine will oversee, mentor, and ultimately judge two teams of five girls and five boys competing in a series of daily challenges over a week Eddie’s team of boys, including former boxer Nigel Benn, footballing legend Les Ferdinand, musician Gary Numan Lock Stock actor Nick Moran & ACDC Front man Brian Johnson will be pitted against David’s team of Girls including singer Ms Dynamite, former Atomic Kitten Jenny Frost, Tamara Ecclestone (Bernie's daughter) & Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) for a week of ‘Boys versus Girls’ racing challenges on and off the road Following a week driving super-minis, off-road buggies, hovercrafts, and monster trucks, the Celebs will test their skills in The Race Finale driving single-seater Grand Prix cars on Sunday 12th November 2006 at Silverstone’s National Circuit