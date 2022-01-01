Not Available

The Race

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Take ten celebrity speed demons, two of Formula One’s biggest stars, one of the world’s most famous race tracks plus 24/7 camera coverage, and high octane action is guaranteed. In a competition that isn’t for the faint-hearted, racing legends David Coulthard and Eddie Irvine will oversee, mentor, and ultimately judge two teams of five girls and five boys competing in a series of daily challenges over a week Eddie’s team of boys, including former boxer Nigel Benn, footballing legend Les Ferdinand, musician Gary Numan Lock Stock actor Nick Moran & ACDC Front man Brian Johnson will be pitted against David’s team of Girls including singer Ms Dynamite, former Atomic Kitten Jenny Frost, Tamara Ecclestone (Bernie's daughter) & Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) for a week of ‘Boys versus Girls’ racing challenges on and off the road Following a week driving super-minis, off-road buggies, hovercrafts, and monster trucks, the Celebs will test their skills in The Race Finale driving single-seater Grand Prix cars on Sunday 12th November 2006 at Silverstone’s National Circuit

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images