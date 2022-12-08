Not Available

The Radio is the newest radio station hosted by Jeremy Corbett and Paul Ego. It plays all the hits, covers all the latest gossip and features Paul’s velvet voice (and also Jeremy’s normal voice). Jeremy Corbett, originally from Lite FM, joins arch comedy nemesis and mate Paul Ego, from Hevvy FM, to show us what happens when you combine the creative minds behind two of NZ’s most successful radio shows. The caring voice of receptionist Urzila Carlson will welcome you when you phone in to give requests, feedback and enter competitions! Each week The Radio has a new celebrity guest so make sure you tune in to hear Jeremy and Paul chat to them.