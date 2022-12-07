The Rat Pack (A&E)

Not Available

In the heyday of Vegas, the Rat Pack--Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop--were royalty. This series uses performance clips, archival footage and home movies to profile the legendary band of playboys who left their mark on American culture. Get the inside scoop from people like Jerry Lewis, Milton Berle, Angie Dickinson and others, and thrill to never-before-seen footage from events like the Kennedy Inaugural gala, where even the King of Camelot was outshone by the boys of the Rat Pack.