Airing every Saturday night from September 26th broadcaster Ray D'Arcy marks his return to RTÉ television with a new prime-time Saturday night chat-show. Ray is one of Ireland's best known and best loved presenters and The Ray D'Arcy Show will play to his strengths by featuring an irreverent mix of chat, comedy and music alongside guests from all walks of Irish life. With an emphasis on fun Saturday night entertainment, The Ray D'Arcy Show will include Irish and international celebrity interviews as well as strong human interest stories alongside comedy and music from both well established and emerging talent.