The Real History of Science Fiction heads to the very frontiers of space and science to produce the definitive television history of science fiction. The story of one of the liveliest and most stimulating genres in popular culture will be told through its impact on cinema, television and literature. Each episode of the four-part docu-series explores one of the enduring themes of science fiction - time travel, the exploration of space, robots and artificial intelligence, and aliens. It features a collection of the genre's greatest pioneers. This is the story of science fiction told by the men and women who fell to earth... From HG Wells's War Of The Worlds to The Terminator, from Doctor Who to Star Wars, this series will guide viewers through a rich, thought-provoking and endlessly exciting genre.