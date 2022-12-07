Not Available

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives” franchise presents a slice of life amongst affluent, educated women, some raising kids, some driving careers, all interacting with friends and family as determined by the unwritten social rules of the Beltway. With the franchise’s expansion to our nation’s capital, The Real Housewives of D.C. introduces five intriguing women whose relationships with each other, and with the city in which they live, are a compelling combination to explore the nexus of politics, society, and even race, as well as how the proximity to political power dictates where one fits within Beltway society.