Not Available

Former Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton spent 30 years in the police force, a career that saw him lead many of the most high profile and successful murder investigations of his generation, and although he'll forever be associated with the arrest and conviction of serial killer Levi Bellfield and 'night stalker' Delroy Grant, his career was so much more. In this brand new and exclusive series, Sutton revisits cases he led and explores everything from the crime itself through to the breakthrough moment when the suspect was identified and arrested. He takes the viewer on a journey from the moment the police were called to the scene, visits key locations, and explains how he and his team managed to gather enough evidence to secure a conviction. The Real Manhunter features contributions from fellow police officers, officials and journalists and offers a gripping insight into exactly what happens after the most violent of crimes has been committed.