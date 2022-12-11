The Real Mill with Tony Robinson

Not Available

In this series Tony Robinson explores the true story of the factory workers whose blood, sweat and toil forged the Industrial Revolution. He finds out how they rose up to launch a wave of social change that laid the foundation for the country we know today. His investigation focuses on Quarry Bank Mill in Cheshire – the inspiration for Channel 4s drama series The Mill. Quarry Banks buildings and machinery are remarkably well preserved and its original records from the 19th century are almost entirely intact. Together, these unique resources reveal the stories of the men, women and children who toiled in the mill.