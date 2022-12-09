The Real Peak Practice

Not Available

Cameras from BBC East Midlands have spent a year following the doctors, nurses and patients at Baslow Health Centre near Chatsworth in Derbyshire. The Peak Park has one of the oldest patient populations in the country. Almost one in three of the patients at Baslow is over 65. The team pride themselves on providing bespoke joined up care, keeping their patients at home and out of hospital. But as more surgeries close or merge what is the future for the traditional family doctor? And what can a small rural practice teach us about some of the looming issues now facing every surgery in the country?